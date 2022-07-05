LACONIA — Police handled 318 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Tuesday.
Fourteen people were arrested.
Cheryl L. Clermont, 41, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. She was also arrested on multiple warrants.
Keith M. Kennedy, 25, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Pearle Northrop, 48, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Anthony G. Clark, 39, of Washington Street, in Laconia, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.
Abigail L. Sharman, 18, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Charles K. Wood Jr., 46, no fixed address, was arrested for DWI.
Kayla Michaud, 30, of Boulder Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Mark A. Monsante, 53, of Chelsea, Vermont, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, possession of a controlled drug, driving after having been certified an habitual offended, and disobeying an officer. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Alicia M. McLean, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Amy M. Higgins, 44, of Pleasant Street, in Concord was arrested on multiple warrants.
Michael J. Brown Jr., 37, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Ryan R. Hillsgrove, 44, of Unity Road, in Newport, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Dylan Spooner, 18, of Harvard Street, in Laconia, was arrested for disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage, and possession of tobacco products by a minor.
Velvet E. Weeks, 51, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal mischief and for breach of bail.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 97 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, with 85 others being issued written warnings, and four others verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Belmont Road (Route 106), Province Road (Route 107), Union Avenue, and at Champlin and Garfield streets, and at North Main Street and Lexington Avenue were investigated.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Lakeside Avenue, Summer Street, and on Union Avenue.
Reports of thefts on Bobbys Way, Fair Street, and at Endicott Beach, Meredith Bridge Condominiums, the 1848 Inn, and at Genesis Elder Care were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible sex offense.
Possible drug violations at Endicott Beach and at Circle K were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of harassment at Rivers Edge Apartments.
Reports of vandalism on Lincoln Street, Lakeside Avenue, at Winnisquam Avenue and Bay Street, and at Opechee Park, and at the Water Street boat ramp were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the M/S Mount Washington ticket office.
Reports of public drinking in Rotary Park were investigated.
Officers responded to 27 disturbance calls, including four which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.