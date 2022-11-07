LACONIA — Officers handled 223 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Melissa A. Bryson, 40, of Lochmere Circle, in Tilton, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel W. Sorrell, 44, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug and being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Shawn A. Labonville, 52, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Tyler C. Twombly, 37, of Mistwood Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Sarah E. Keith, 38, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested for receiving stolen property. She was also arrested on bench warrants.
Jazmyne J. Conway-Morel, 26, of Provencal Road, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and driving without proof of financial responsibility.
Christopher C. Caruso, 33, no fixed address, was arrested for burglary.
Jeffrey Fisher, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and domestic violence simple assault. He was also arrested on warrants.
An unspecified number of people were taken into protective custody in Veterans Square for intoxication.
Officers made 42 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers receiving traffic summonses, and 36 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Beacon Street East and on South Main Street were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Laconia High School.
Reports of thefts on Pleasant Street, Stark Street, Lakeview Avenue, at Sunrise Towers, Vista Foods and in the Laconia High School parking lot were investigated.
Police investigated reports of burglaries on Winter Street and on Water Street.
A report of fraud on Pleasant Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Circle K.
A report of harassment on Washington Street was investigated.
Officers responded assist with four mental health emergencies.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Church Street and at Subway.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.