Franklin school hoax

Lt. Dan Poirier of the Franklin Police, center, approaches SAU 18 Superintendent Dan LeGallo, right, in blue, as staff and police officers convene in the Franklin High School parking lot after a hoax was called in threatening a shooting. Communities across the state received similar threats Thursday morning. No one was harmed in relation to the incident, but Franklin High students were sent home for the day. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

Laconia High School went into soft lockdown and Franklin High School was evacuated Thursday morning after being targeted in a statewide hoax involving reports and threats of an active shooter. 

“There was a report of an active shooter in Concord, New Hampshire, and we were listening to that to see how that would transpire. Then we got an active shooter call at Franklin High School,” said Lt. Dan Poirier of the Franklin Police Department. “We came, most of the students were on their way out, so [staff] evacuated the school and brought them to a safe location. We methodically cleared the school. There was never a report of a gunshot other than the caller who stated it.”

