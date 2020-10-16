GILFORD — The investigation into the watercraft collision on Lake Winnipesaukee three weeks ago that injured a kayaker is continuing, the director of the state Marine Patrol reported.
“It remains an active case,” Capt. Timothy Dunleavy said Friday, regarding the collision between a 32-foot motorboat and a kayak that occurred in the late afternoon of Sept. 26 on the northwest side of Lockes Island near a rocky shoal called the Witches.
The kayaker suffered a leg laceration and needed to be taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for treatment, Marine Patrol said at the time.
Dunleavy declined to speculate how long the investigation would continue or to comment on the possibility of charges being brought in the case.
He did say that under the state’s boating regulations, manually powered vessels, such as kayaks, have the right of way in almost all situations over powerboats.
Marine Patrol has asked anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or email him at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.
