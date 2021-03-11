LACONIA — A New Durham man has been indicted for being intoxicated while he was operating a boat on Lake Winnipesaukee when it collided with a kayak, seriously injuring the kayaker.
Randy Laakso, 49, of Newport Drive, in New Durham, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, and separate counts of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The two aggravated DWI charges advance alternative theories. One alleges that Laakso was under the influence when he was operating the boat when it struck the victim, causing a serious injury to the kayaker’s upper leg. The other charge states Laakso’s blood alcohol level was greater than 0.08 at the time of the accident.
The incident occurred in the late afternoon of last Sept. 26 on the northwest side of Lockes Island in Lake Winnipesaukee, near a rocky shoal called The Witches.
According to an affidavit filed in support of Laakso’s arrest, Marine Patrol officers arrived on the scene and found two kayaks inside a powerboat. The occupants of that boat pointed to another boat nearby which they said was taking an injured kayaker to a marina where an ambulance crew was waiting to provide medical aid.
People on the boat carrying the injured kayaker told the officers they had seen the collision happen and pointed to a 32-foot powerboat which they said had struck the kayak, the affidavit states. When officers made contact with Laakso, he told them he “had passed the kayaks, but didn’t feel anything hit his boat.”
Officers directed Laakso to follow them to Silver Sands Marina in Gilford. As Laakso was being interviewed at the marina, the officer said he detected the odor of alcohol on Laakso’s breath and that he was exhibiting mannerisms “consistent with signs of impairment.” The officer administered a field sobriety test which further led the officer to believe Laakso was impaired, the affidavit states. The officer offered to give Laakso a Breathalyzer test, but he refused.
Laakso was then placed under arrest and taken to Lakes Region General Hospital where two samples of his blood were taken after officers obtained a search warrant.
According to the affidavit, the kayaker suffered a deep cut to the front of his right thigh, and a smaller cut to the back of his right calf, necessitating surgery.
The indictment was issued by the latest session of a multi-county grand jury which was held in Concord and to hear evidence presented via teleconference by the Belknap County Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.