CONCORD — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide that took place in Northfield on Aug. 3.
New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly released a joint statement about the arrest Thursday afternoon.
The triple homicide took the lives of Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1.
Autopsies conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined the cause of death for each victim was a single gunshot wound.
Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes any further information from being released, the attorney general's statement said.
State Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game searched a nearly 20-mile stretch of Interstate 93 on Wednesday for physical evidence in the case.
