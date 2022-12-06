Richard Homsi of Laconia has lost another round in his decade-long legal dispute with the Governor’s Island Club just days before a court hearing on the case. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard will hear arguments Friday as to whether to allow the waterfront property to be sold to satisfy a hefty court judgment.

Leonard denied Homsi’s request to reconsider her ruling denying his motion to invalidate all previous decisions related to the case, including one in March that ordered Homsi to remove all unauthorized structures on his Summit Avenue property and to pay $130,000 in fees and fines. The March ruling, issued by then-Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III, further stated that if Homsi did not comply within 60 days, the GIC had the right to obtain a writ to initiate a process to sell his property at auction to satisfy the judgment.

