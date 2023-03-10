GILFORD — Police handled 219 service calls last Thursday through Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Michelle A. Andrews, 59, of Damson Lane in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of DUI impairment.
Jason R. Fournier, 32, of Ben Berry Road in Moultonborough, was arrested on a charge of theft with two prior convictions.
One person was taken into protective custody due to alcohol.
One call was about a juvenile matter.
Officers conducted 71 motor vehicle stops and issued five citations. Traffic accidents on Liscomb Circle, Morrill Street, Cherry Valley Road, Gilford Avenue, Gilford Road East, Belknap Mountain Road, Lakeshore Road and on Annis Drive were investigated.
Police assisted 12 motorists, including one locked out of their vehicle.
Officers responded to a request for the SWAT Team.
Police investigated one report of a brawl.
Officers were called to investigate four reports of harassment.
Police responded to two calls about suspicious persons or prowlers.
Officers provided two escorts.
Police responded to one call about a suspicious vehicle.
Officers served paperwork three times.
Police were called for two pistol permits.
Officers investigated two reports of theft.
There were two requests for fingerprints.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
