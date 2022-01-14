GILFORD — Police handled 30 service calls on Thursday.
Two people were arrested.
Deborah L. Bond, 62, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Julie L. Robbins, 46, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 14 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Sargent Place.
A report of criminal mischief on Sawmill Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a prowler on Morrill Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.