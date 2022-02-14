GILFORD — Police handled 111 service calls from Friday through Sunday.
Three people were arrested.
Joseph J. Hennessy, 75, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Jennifer Downs, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Samy N. Ishak, 37, of Edgewater Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Officers made 68 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Bickford Road, Dock Road, Liscomb Circle, Country Club Road, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and at Morrill and Stark streets.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Lake Street, and on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
A report of criminal trespass on Liscomb Circle was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance report.
