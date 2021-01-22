GILFORD — Officers responded to 114 service calls between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18.
Four people were arrested.
Megan M. O'Connell, 42, of Belknap Mountain Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, and domestic violence simple assault.
Paul Dunham, 32, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Preston Tuthill, 65, of Joe Jones Road, in Gilmanton was arrested on a charge of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Eric Griffin, 37, of River Road, in Tilton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 71 motor vehicle stops.
Three reports of separate incidents of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Aspen Circle, and on Belknap Mountain Road.
Officers responded to two calls for a domestic disturbance.
