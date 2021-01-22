HAVERHILL — A Gilford man accused of drug possession, was among several people indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
Daniel McDonald, 28, of Mountain Drive, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a potential crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Roger D. Grimard, 40, of Dalton, was indicted on a charge of possession of oxycodone with intent to sell, in Holderness.
Richard G. Palmer, 21, of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, in Plymouth.
Brandon J. Paul-Murray, 25, of Thompson Street, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Andrew W. Roulston, 29, of George Road, in Hebron, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense) in Plymouth.
Albert Magnifico, 50, of Vine Street, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of witness tampering.
Justin M. MacDonald, 41, of Caria Court, in Holderness, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
