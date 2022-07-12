GILFORD — Police handled 83 service calls from last Friday through Sunday.
One person was arrested.
Christopher R. Burlock, 51, of Hoyt Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Six people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, all at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Police were called to deal with one other incident of intoxication, also at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers made 24 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on Lily Pond Road (Route 11C).
Police investigated two reports of possible drug violations.
Reports of prowlers on Young Road, Morrill Street, and on Breton Road were investigated.
Officers responded to three mental health emergencies.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Bacon Drive.
A report of criminal trespass on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A) was investigated.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls, two of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.