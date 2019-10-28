ALTON — A former caregiver charged with stealing from an Alton woman, who was her client, was sentenced to two weeks confinement and ordered to make restitution after pleading guilty to theft charges.
Robann Borges, 50, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to two counts of theft by unauthorized taking.
On one of the charges, Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Borges to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility, with all but 15 days suspended on condition of three years good behavior. On the second charge, Borges received a second 12-month sentence, with all of the time suspended, also on condition of three years good behavior.
Borges was also ordered to make restitution to her victim. She paid $2,000 on the day she was sentenced. The total amount she must pay back is still being calculated. Nadeau ordered the attorneys to provide the court the total amount of restitution within 60 days.
Borges’ charges stem from an investigation Alton police began in January after the victim and the victim’s daughter became suspicious of certain financial transactions, according to court records.
When Borges was interviewed later by police “she confessed to everything she had done,” an affidavit states.
Specifically, she told police she had paid one of her boyfriend’s car payments with money taken from the victim, and that she used the victim’s bank accounts to make payments on credit cards she had opened in (the victim’s) name.
Borges said some of the items she bought she had given away as presents, while the rest she kept, according to the court file.
