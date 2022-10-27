A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed.
Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act.
An investigation by the state Attorney General’s office found that between Aug. 21, 2019, and Oct. 2, 2019, Strouth lured the consumer into paying $4,000 by saying he intended to install a septic system. Strouth was not licensed to install septic systems, and made ongoing misrepresentations to the consumer as to why Strouth could not install the septic system. Finally, Strouth forged a septic installation application and falsely told the consumer the application was filed with the state Department of Environmental Services, said Bryan J. Townsend II, a senior assistant attorney with the AG’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit, who prosecuted the case also with attorney Warren Cormack.
The court sentenced Strouth to serve 12 months in the House of Corrections, all of which is suspended for three years. As a condition of the suspended sentence, Strouth, or any business which he owns or operates, is prohibited from performing any work for which a license is required, unless he obtains a license or permit to conduct the work and also obtains court approval. He is also barred from accepting prepayments for work.
The court also fined Strouth $1,000, and ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service. Strouth paid $4,000 in restitution to the victim at the time of sentencing.
As part of the negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a felony charge of theft by deception, and a misdemeanor of forgery against Stroth.
