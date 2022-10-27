A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed.

Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act.

