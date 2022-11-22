A Colorado man has been indicted for repeatedly sexually assaulting a underage teenager in Gilmanton several years ago.
Ayden Carpenter, 24, of Colorado Springs, was indicted on six counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Carpenter is among a number of people who were indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
The indictments against Carpenter alleged that he sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions over a three-year period — between July 2016 and July 2019 — when the victim was between 13 and 15 years of age.
The charges Carpenter is facing are special felonies, which are potentially punishable by 20 years in prison on each count.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a potential crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Heaven Boden, 20, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, indicted on a charge of robbery. According to the indictment, Boden wrapped her arms around the victim’s neck and took away a speaker in Laconia this past August.
Melvin Booker Jr., 25, of Mishawaka, Indiana, indicted on a charge of theft. According to the indictment, he attempted to steal a lawn mower and four other pieces of yard equipment from the Gilford True Value store. Booker was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a trailer.
Amy Bastarache, 49, of Lafayette Street, in Laconia, indicted on a charge of criminal mischief for allegedly causing in excess of $1,500 in damage to someone else’s property.
Bryan Beck, 78, of Upper Suncook Lane, in Barnstead, indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender. Beck was also indicted on violations charging misuse of registration plates, and having an open container of alcoholic beverage inside a motor vehicle.
Kelani Castellez, 35, of Range Road, in Belmont, indicted on two counts of theft (subsequent offense). According to the indictments, Castellez stole Amazon packages addressed to someone else. Castellez was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Stephen Camella, 57, of Arch Street, in Laconia, indicted on two counts of criminal mischief. According to the indictments, Camella caused in excess of $1,500 in damage to two vehicles in Gilford in June.
Leslie Clark, 37, of Arlene Drive, in Belmont, indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Tara Daoust, 41, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, indicted on two counts of forgery. According to the indictments, Daoust forged two checks totaling $850. She was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a driver’s license.
Ashley Doherty, 41, of Stockbridge Corner Road, in Alton, indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Justin Federico, 40, of Kimball Lane, in Concord, indicted on two charges of DWI. According to the indictments, Federico was driving intoxicated when he was involved in a collision in September in Gilmanton which resulted in serious injuries to another person.
Jody Gilbert, 54, of Jamestown Road, in Belmont, indicted on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon. According to the indictment, Gilbert fired a firearm inside a house during an argument.
Dennis Gomez, 38, of Woburn, Massachusetts, indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Chance Griffin, 29, of Lower Oxbow Road, in New Hampton, indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Mariah Isabelle, 27, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, indicted on a charge of witness tampering.
Javon Jefferson, 27, of Kittery, Maine, indicted on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon — a handgun.
Robert Leroux, 50, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, indicted on two charges of receiving stolen property. The indictments allege that Leroux had two mountain bikes which he knew or probably knew were stolen.
Kaela MacPherson, 32, of Maple Street, in Newport, indicted on charges of second-degree assault, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon — a handgun.
Francis L. McDonald, 46, of Plympton, Massachusetts, indicted on a charge of forgery, and a charge of theft by deception.
Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, indicted for theft (subsequent offense).
James Peters, 60, of Vail Road, in Barnstead, indicted on three counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to the indictments, Peters aimed a loaded firearm at three people in Barnstead this past August.
Michael Robinson, 32, of Elm Street, in Goffstown, indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — a switchblade.
Frank Spauding, 55, of Rainbow Lane, in Gilmanton, indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. One count alleges that Spaulding used physical force or violence to rape a 16-year-old female. The other count alleges that the victim had a disability which prevented her from consenting to sexual conduct.
Caleb Thomas, 24, of Meeting House Road, in Gilmanton, indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Nicole Tusi, 36, of Lily Pond Road, in Alton, indicted for theft (subsequent offense).
Alyssa Williams, 22, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
