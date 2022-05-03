BELMONT — Police handled 312 service calls during the two-week period ending midday Monday.
Twelve people were arrested.
Julie L. Robbins, 46, of Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
Patrick J. McDonald, 29, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Steven R. Fereshetian, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
John J. Maviki, 25, of Sanbornton, was arrested for DWI.
Anthony J. Craib, 58, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Cristie L. Glueck, 33, of Franklin, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Christopher L. Levreault, 44, of Belmont, was arrested for theft by unauthorized taking, and receiving stolen property.
James P. Dragon, 57, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of attack on an animal or human.
Britiny N. Lebeau, 27, of Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Nicholas Didonato, 40, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant, and for resisting arrest.
Brandon A. Destefano, 20, of Weare, was arrested for DWI, unlawful possession of alcohol, having an open container of alcoholic beverage inside a motor vehicle, and transporting alcoholic beverages.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, of Franklin, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Officers made 106 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Laconia Road (Route 106), Main Street, and on Depot Street.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Holly Tree Circle.
Reports of thefts on Durrell Mountain Road, Depot Street, Swallow Road, Daniel Webster Highway, and at Shaw's, Dollar General, and Winnisquam Agway were investigated.
Police are investigating two reports of sex offenses.
A possible drug violation on Laconia Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Perkins Road, Durrell Mountain Road, Farrarville Road, and at Dollar General.
Reports of criminal mischief on Laconia Road, Bean Hill Road, and at the Belknap Mall were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Jamestown Road.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.