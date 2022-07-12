BELMONT — Police handled 136 service calls between 11 a.m. on July 4 and 11 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Ethan R. Limoges, 23, of Northfield, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and for violation of prohibitions on his driver's license.
David W. Powers, 67, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI, and for having an open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Rebecca J. Shambo, 26, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kristy L. Houle, 40, of Northfield, was arrested on a warrant.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail.
Logan Posey, 19, of Gilmanton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 25 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses. Accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Daniel Webster Highway were investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Wakeman Road, and at the Belknap Mall, Dollar General store, and Circle K store on Plummer Hill Road.
A report of a burglary on Orchard Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Mountain View Terrace.
A report of criminal threatening on Village Apartments Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Peter Court, Mile Hill Road, Johnson Street, and at Clear Choice MD.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
