BELMONT — Police handled 304 service calls between June 28 and midday Monday, July 12.
Nineteen people were arrested.
Baily G. Swinton, 25, of Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and theft by unauthorized taking.
Russell A. Bean, 50, of Moultonborough, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Ronald P. Johnson, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of criminal threatening, and breach of bail.
Sean M. Murphy, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jeremy D. Cook, 47, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive.
Steven T. Flattery, 33, of Manchester, was arrested for DWI, failure to displace plates, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving at night without lights.
Perley J. Laraway, 43, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), and violation of probation or parole. He was also arrested on two separate warrants.
David S. Chase, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Courtney L. Rogers, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jakob S. Desgroseilliers, 24, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Colby M. Mudgett, 19, of Hillsborough, was arrested on a warrant.
Nicholas R. Scerra, 28, of Gilford, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Daniel W. Sorrell, 43, of New Hampton, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
David E. Iverson, 60, of Tilton, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Stephen R. Donahue, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
John E. Ohanasian, 59, of Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Donald T. Wilson Jr., 59, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Seth T. Dubois, 28, of Belmont, was arrested for driving a vehicle after being certified an habitual offender.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 80 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), two on Gilmanton Road (Route 140), three on Daniel Webster Highway, including two at the intersection of DW Highway and the Laconia Bypass, as well as an accident on Seavey Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Leavitt Road.
Reports of thefts on Gilman Shore Road, Shaker Road, Perkins Road, and at the Big Lots store were investigated.
Police took a report of a possible sex offense.
A possible drug violation on Scenic Drive was investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Dutile Road, and on Aiden Circle.
Reports of harassment on Main Street, and on Jamestown Road were investigated.
Police investigated two reports of criminal trespass on Timothy Drive.
Reports of criminal mischief on Depot Street, and on Seavey Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on South Road.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including three that were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.