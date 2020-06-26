BELMONT — Police responded to 148 service calls between June 19 and early Friday morning, June 26.
Four people were arrested.
Erinjane Krull, 37, of Rogers Road, in Center Barnstead, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Barnstead Police Department.
Andrew M. Simonds, 34, of Leisure Lane, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Brian J. Gorski, 38, of Nichol Lane, in Nashua, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Brett Davis, 49, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Officers made 17 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Hurricane Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Jamestown Road, and at Greenwood Auto.
A report of a burglary on Main Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a sex offense.
A possible drug violation at Dunkin Donuts was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Railroad Avenue, and on Great Brook Road.
Reports of criminal mischief on Laconia Road (Route 106), and Seavey Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Horne Road.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
