BELMONT — Police handled 137 service calls from Feb. 14 through Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Christopher L. Levreault, 44, of Belmont, was arrested for disobeying an officer, breach of bail conditions, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jessica M. Maheux, 37, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Carroll R. Thompson, 50, of Gilford, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, of Laconia, was arrested for littering, and two charges of criminal trespass.
Jason R. Fournier, 31, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Jeremy D. Cook, 48, of Belmont, was arrested on four charges of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of sale of fentanyl.
Kelani A. Castellez, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Kevin A. Kenneson, 32, of Northfield, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 42 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Laconia Road (Route 106), Gilmanton Road (Route 140), Main Street, and on Jamestown Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Plummer Hill Road, at Planet Fitness, and at Roberts Laundromat and Car Wash.
Two reports of possible drug violations on Daniel Webster Highway were investigated.
Police investigated a reported sex offense.
Reports of harassment on Randlett Street, and on Union Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Aiden Circle.
Police responded to five disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
