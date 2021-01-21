BELMONT — Police responded to 126 service calls between Jan. 12 and early Tuesday morning, Jan 19.
Eight people were arrested.
Marleen Layne, 52, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Branden R. Jones, 23, of Concord, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended, and for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Gina M. Rossomangno, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
Robert E. Leroux, 48, of Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Thomas M. McNeil, 33, of Brocton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant.
Alexander M. Pope, 53, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of making a false report to law enforcement.
Scott O. Mosher, 51, of Gilford, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Nathan G. Bishop, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for breach of bail conditions. He was also arrested on two warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 27 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Judkins Drive, and on Mile Hill Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Laconia Road, and on Gardners Grove Road, and at Winnisquam Storage, Cupples Car Co., and at the Belknap Mall.
Reports of fraud on Wildlife Boulevard, and Depot Street, and at Community Bridges and Dunkin Donuts were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Tioga Drive, and on Maple Hill Drive.
Reports of criminal mischief on Fuller Street, and at Belmont Elementary School were investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
