BELMONT — Police handled 288 service calls between Jan. 10 and Monday.
Fourteen people were arrested.
Seth A. Quimby, 46, of Manchester, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Randy W. J. Nadeau II, 39, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, being in charge of premises where drugs were being kept, transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and violation of driver's license prohibitions.
Megan O'Connell, 43, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), driving after being certified a habitual offender, and disobeying an officer. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants
Bradford R. Hilliker, 58, of North Billerica, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Zachary Stone, 28, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified a habitual offender.
Steffanie M. Jacques, 48, of Sanbornton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
James C. MacDonald, 60, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of witness tampering.
Stephanie L. Allard, 42, of Wolfeboro, was arrested on warrant
Stacey W. Gates, 45, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Alan R. Peterson, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Bradley A. Perreault, 49, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, DWI, and for driving after having been certified a habitual offender.
Matthew R. Greenwood, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of theft of services, and criminal mischief.
Gigi B. Mouawad, 53, no fixed address, was arrested for driving without a valid license, and for driving with an expired license (subsequent offense).
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and receiving stolen property.
Officers made 125 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Plummer Hill Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), Province Road (Route 107), Randlett Street, Main Street, Horne Road, Gilmanton Road (Route 140), and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Laconia Road, Province Road, and at the Dunkin store at the Belknap Mall, and at Shamrock Auto.
A report of fraud at the Circle K store on Laconia Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Federal Street, Laconia Road, Maple Hill Drive, and on Fox Hill Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Maple Hill Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
