BELMONT — Police handled 121 service calls from March 6 through Monday morning.
Five people were arrested.
Christopher W. Crowley, 50, of Tilton, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license and with a suspended vehicle registration.
Roland J. Gagne, 26, of Northfield, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Robert L. Clark, 46, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.
Leslie M. Clark, 37, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after being certified a habitual offender and obstructing government administration.
Mary B. Roy, 48, of Laconia, was arrested on two warrants.
Officers conducted 43 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Depot Street, Laconia Road, Main Street and on Daniel Webster Hwy were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Daniel Webster Hwy.
Police investigated one report of harassment.
There were three animal complaints.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Officers assisted one motorist locked out of their vehicle.
Police were called to investigate two reports of criminal mischief.
Two calls were for well-being checks.
Officers investigated one report of criminal trespass.
Police were called to investigate three reports of reckless driving.
There were two requests for fingerprints.
Officers investigated one report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
Officers served one warrant and one restraining order.
Police received one petition to annual a record.
Officers received eight calls to assist another department or agency.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
How does the extended voting period in some Lakes Region towns affect your participation? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.