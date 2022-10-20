BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 10 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Rjaye M. Ladd, 22, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Noel E. Boyd, 59, of Belmont, was arrested on two warrants.
Janelle D. Moulton, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Nathan J. Richardson, 20, of Epsom, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Stacy L. Hurst, 37, of Sanbornton, was arrested on two charges of theft.
Officers made 42 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Province Road (Route 107).
Police investigated a report of an assault at Mountain View Terrace.
Reports of thefts on Jamestown Road, Gardners Grove Road, Karen Drive, at Nutter Enterprises on Stone Road, and on the Lake Winnisquam Scenic Trail were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation on Farrarville Road.
Reports of harassment on Shaker Road, Concord Street, Nelson Court, and at the Circle K on Laconia Road (Route 106) were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Laconia Road.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
Which measures are you taking to save on energy costs this winter? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.