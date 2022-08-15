BELMONT — Police handled 172 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 until 11 a.m. Aug. 8.
Nine people were arrested.
BELMONT — Police handled 172 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 until 11 a.m. Aug. 8.
Nine people were arrested.
Colby M. Mudgett, 20, of Hillsborough, was arrested on a warrant.
Brian S. Richards, 49, of Alexandria, was arrested on charges of being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, transportation of controlled drugs in a motor vehicle, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Tirar Tortorello, 53, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jessica M. Cyrus, 43, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and violating driver's license prohibitions.
Joseph A. O'Flaherty, 40, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kirk A. Noyes, 51, of Laconia, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and for driving on an expired license.
Tyler L. Daugherty, 26, of Woodsville, was arrested for theft.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of taking property without the owner's consent, breach of bail, and resisting arrest.
Craig S. Beaudoin, 45, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted 29 motor vehicle stops, and investigated accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and on Grey Rocks Road.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Main Street, Clark Street, and at the Penguin Mart.
Reports of thefts on Wakeman Road, South Road, and at Leslie Roberts Beach, and at the Park & Ride on Laconia Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Hubble Road, and on Holly Tree Circle.
Reports of criminal mischief on Badger Glen Drive, Laconia Road, and on Edith Lane were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Wakeman Road.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As gas prices remain high, what's your strategy to stay within budget at the pump? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.