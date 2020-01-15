Brendan Boyle, 41, of Crescent Street, Laconia, a Tier II registered sex offender, is facing a Class A felony charge of failure to comply with the duty to report.
A Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury handed up the indictment during the January session, after police presented evidence that Boyle had failed to report in person to the Laconia Police Department within five days of Sept. 28, 2019, as required by law.
The indictment states that Boyle has two previous convictions on charges of failure to report, in November 2010 and October 2019. Conviction on the current charge would be a Class A felony.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
The grand jury also handed up indictments against Christopher Ladnay, 33, of Laconia Road, Belmont, alleging he possessed a “push knife dagger” in Laconia on Oct. 20, 2019, making him a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and that he had a quantity of fentanyl in his possession, both of the charges constituting Class B felonies.
Colin C. Dowling, 32, of Borough Road, Canterbury, is facing the Class B felony charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. Police say he had a set of metallic knuckles in his possession in Laconia on Oct. 29, 2019.
Keith Davidson, 21, of Oakridge Drive, Epsom, is facing a Class B felony charge of falsifying physical evidence. Police allege he interfered with evidence at the scene of a shooting in Barnstead on Aug. 7, 2019.
Richard Stockman, 49, of South Barnstead Road, Barnstead, is facing the Class A felony charge of receiving stolen firearms after allegedly having a handgun and a rifle, which he knew had been stolen, in September 2019.
Sandra Davis, 47, of Spruce Street, Manchester, is facing a Class B felony charge of bail jumping after failing to appear for arraignment in Belknap County Superior Court on Sept. 26, 2019, after having been released from custody on personal recognizance.
Jason S. Williams, 45, of Stockwell Hill Road, Gilmanton, is facing a Class B felony charge of driving after being declared a habitual offender. Police allege he was driving through Belmont on Oct. 23, 2019.
Morgan Fontaine-Wilmot, 25, of Union Road, Belmont, is facing two Class A misdemeanor charges of credit card fraud for allegedly having used a stolen credit card for two transactions in March 2019.
