ALTON — A local man has been indicted for allegedly voting twice in the 2016 election.
A Belknap County grand jury handed up an indictment of wrongful voting against Todd Krysiak, 36, of Gardner Park Drive, in Alton.
The indictment alleges that Krysiak voted in Alton and an unspecified Massachusetts precinct in the November 2016 general election.
Prosecutors say he voted in Leominster, Massachusetts, in addition to Alton.
Krysiak was arrested on the charge on July 7.
Wrongful voting is a Class B felony, which is potentially punishable by a 3½- to seven-year prison sentence.
Krysiak is the sixth person to be indicted for voter fraud as a result of investigations by the state Attorney General’s Office.
Efforts to reach Krysiak by phone and email for comment were unsuccessful.
