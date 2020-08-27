LACONIA — Many complaints over businesses not following COVID-19 rules involve restaurants and non-school youth sports organizations, Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards said in an interview.
Employees who work with the public, including at restaurants and retail establishments, are required to wear a facial covering.
When they don’t, complaints come in to the attorney general’s office. These complaints may come from other agencies or the public can complain directly by calling 603-271-1225 or by email at EO52issues@DOJ.NH.Gov
“In the beginning, we received more calls on barber shops or hair salons than we do now,” Edwards said. “We also have calls on stores, convenience stores, fast food places, race tracks, summer camps.”
About 175 complaints have come in over the last few months. The state has the power to fine businesses who don’t comply, but this has not been necessary yet.
Edwards said the first step is an educational process with the business.
A verbal warning can be made. If the business doesn’t come into compliance, a written warning is issued. If the violation continued, a letter would go out warning of potential legal action. Penalties of $1,000 could ultimately be issued for each violation or day that a violation continues.
“About 95 percent of the concerns are dealt with by calling the business, talking to the business, educating the business or organization and discussing what happened and what the complaint is,” Edwards said.
“A few verbal warnings have had to be issued and less than 25 written warnings have gone out.”
Recommendations and requirements for COVID-19 precautions can be found at NH.gov. Edwards said sometimes there is confusion over what is a recommendation and what is a requirement.
There are universal guidelines for all businesses and industry-specific guidelines. Those guidelines that carry the words “must” and “shall” are requirements that can be enforced.
For example, those who come into close contact with the public by showing them merchandise or ringing up a sale must wear a mask. People who serve the public at restaurants face the same requirement.
At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said consumers should decide where they feel safe and comfortable to do business. He praised liquor enforcement officers for being proactive in letting restaurants know about the requirements and noted there is the potential for penalties for a business that continued to disregard the rules.
