Veterans in Belknap, Rockingham, Strafford, and Grafton counties are eligible for the Vouchers for Veterans program in September. The program is funded by businesses and county residents to thank Veterans for their service, and show recognition and gratitude.
As a small token of community appreciation, Veterans will receive vouchers valued at $20 each week in the month of September to purchase food from the local farmers and growers. The program operates in September when crops are abundant yet market sales slump when tourists return home. Purchases made by Veterans keep markets vibrant and retain money in the community.
Veterans can visit the Vouchers for Veterans red tent at their local markets, and with proof of service and residency, receive their vouchers.
Belknap County Veterans may pick up vouchers at the Barnstead Farmers Market each Saturday in September, 9 a.m.-noon.
For more information about Vouchers for Veterans including locations statewide, visit vouchersforveterans.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.