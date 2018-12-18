We were so thankful during November for so many reasons!
We had our annual craft fair on Nov. 17, and the residents raised $1,500. There are so many people for us to be thankful to: our vendors who came to sell their goods, the community businesses that donated items or products for our raffles or our food sales, and all the individuals that donated items for our food sale, our white elephant table and our raffle. We are thankful to Stafford Oil for their donation, once again, of calendars for all our residents.
Thanks to Gilford High School for allowing us to attend their production of “Les Miserables.” The students did an unbelievable job acting and singing in this musical. Our residents were spellbound. We did not realize an hour and a half had passed when intermission came.
We gave “thanks” to our veterans here at Belknap County Nursing Home by making cards for them. We then made Christmas cards for our troops currently serving. They have all given up so much for us — just a small token of thanks, but with a heartfelt thank-you.
December is upon us, and we are enjoying “An Old Fashioned Christmas.” The facility is decorated, top to bottom. We had a small “festival of trees.” Departments decorated trees located around the facility and there are trees everywhere. We have large trees and small trees, short trees and skinny trees. “Who Ville,” “Dietary Delight,” “a Festival of Trees,” “Candy Canes,” “Victorian Christmas,” “Silver and Gold,” and “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” are just some of our themes. Residents voted on their favorites, and “Who Ville” was the big winner.
We have also learned about Chanukah, and had a Menorah lit by one of our residents nightly during Chanukah.
We have had so many groups come and sing carols with us and for us. All month we have been singing. Christmas music is timeless and, boy, do we remember all the oldies but goodies!
Broadway North Dance Troupe and Edgewater Dance Studio came to perform their Christmas performances for us and they were so amazing! The residents were enthralled. They did not want it to end; they could have watched it for hours.
We have been going on Light trips down to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and all around Laconia; we are like little kids, oohing and ahhing! It is so much fun! We have seen so many lights. Thank you, Laconia, and thank you, NHMS, for putting on the Gift of Lights every year.
Our veterans had their own little Christmas party again, thanks to the American Legion Post 1. They brought cupcakes, ice cream, and punch for the group, along with the presents. It was such a nice treat for them.
We had a BCNH team donate their time and staff the phones for a power hour at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. It was a good time for a great cause. The residents were so moved by the cause, remembering how they felt when they didn’t get that bike or special gift they were wanting for Christmas, that they voted to donate half of what they raised at the annual craft fair to the Children’s Auction. Wow, is the Christmas spirit alive and well at Belknap County Nursing Home?
We are looking forward to our Christmas party, and we know that Santa will join us. It is such a busy time of the year, full of shopping, wrapping, get-togethers, and the best of all, family.
Our Belknap County Nursing Home family would like to wish all of you, friends, family and members of our community, a very merry Christmas, a happy Chanukah, and a happy Kwanza! Happy holidays from our family to yours.
Congratulations to Donald Perry, our housekeeping supervisor! He is our November Shooting Star. Thank you, Don, for all you do every day for your team, the residents, and the facility. The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving of the honor. They write up their nomination, drop it in the box located at the reception desk, and one nominee is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility.
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home. Help a resident in a wheelchair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today. Volunteers are always wanted. Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
— Brenda Twardosky
