Volunteer Coordinator for County Conservation and Food Assistance Amelia Kaufhold is leading a new Volunteer Coordination initiative in Belknap County hosted by the County Conservation District. This program assists local organizations in promoting volunteer opportunities for environmental stewardship and food assistance programs in Belknap County. Amelia has tended farms, forests, fields and classrooms in New Hampshire and California. She is a seasoned educator and grower as well as a graduate of the sustainable agriculture program at UNH's Thompson School and Cooperative Extension’s Natural Resource Stewards Program. Weaving together growing food and medicine, natural resource management, land stewardship, and education, Amelia is passionate about working with nature and helping build community. As a longtime volunteer herself, she is eager to step into this role where she can collaborate with local organizations to help build connectivity in the community around food and natural resource conservation. She lives in a tiny house in Strafford, NH with her husband, dog and cat, where they co-manage 50 acres of forest and an acre of orchard and gardens with their family.
Jillian Olevitz, a University of New Hampshire’s Nutrition and Dietetics student is working with Amelia on this Volunteer Coordination program. Jill is co-president of UNH’s Student Nutrition Association and is an Eating Concerns Mentor at the university. She is also a member of UNH’s Women’s Club Hockey team. Jill is excited to bring her passions for food and health to help this pilot program for food assistance grow. Coming from Winthrop, Massachusetts, Jill loves baking and the beach.
