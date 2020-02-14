GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is ready for vacation week, with plenty of snow. The week will be full of family-friendly activities, and skiing, riding, and learning conditions.
The second Grom Jam of the season is Saturday, Feb. 15. Skiers and riders age 15 and under will get the feel for fun, friendly competition. Registration is 8-10 a.m. in the main lodge, and registration fee is $30 with a lift ticket, or $10 without. The Mid-Winter Markdown Sale is also happening at Gunstock Ski & Sport on Saturday. Snowshoe ridge tours are also offered every Saturday, which go up the Tiger Lift with a guide, and trek across the mountain ridge and back down to base. Snowshoes and headlamps are included, and hikers should dress in layers and bring a water bottle.
Adult Rail Jam 2 will be Sunday, Feb. 16, with skiers and riders ages 16 and up competing. Registration will take place in the main lodge from, 8-10 a.m. Registration is $30 with a lift ticket, or $10 without.
Magician BJ Hickman will entertain a family audience with comedy magic, deceptions, and mind reading on Tuesday, Feb. 18. His show is free in the main lodge, 2-5 p.m. A craft station will be set up in the main lodge on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m., for kids of all ages to create a free button. An afternoon visit with animals is happening in the main lodge Thursday, Feb. 20, 2-3 p.m., with a close look at some cool creatures.
Yurt Yoga continues on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays, in the Outdoor Center Yurt. Classes are taught by local certified yoga instructors, are designed for all levels of yogis, and emphasize flexibility and stress relief.
For more information, visit gunstock.com.
