MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Astronomical Society is offering a special opportunity to explore nighttime wonders at Castle in the Clouds. Stargazing will take place Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Monday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. The evening will begin with a night sky talk in the Carriage House. After the talk, participants are invited to the field to view the stars with their eyes or a telescope. Donations are welcome. The event will be held weather-permitting.
Castle in the Clouds is also offering free, volunteer-guided hikes throughout the Ossipee Mountain Range. Hikes vary in length and difficulty.
To attend these programs, use the Castle’s 586 Ossipee Park Road entrance, and check in at the Carriage House.
