BARNSTEAD — The Barnstead Farmers Market has several events throughout the month of September.
Vouchers for Veterans will be at the market every week in September giving out $20 each week to Belknap County Veterans. Veterans should bring proof of residency in Belknap County and their military identification. For more information, visit vouchersforveterans.org.
Articulture 2020 is coming to the market Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., celebrating local artists, authors, photographers and craftsmen.
A meeting seeking leaders and vendors for 2021, Building a Store From the Ground Up, will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, at 69 Colbath Road in Center Barnstead. The market is looking for vendors and new board members interested in taking the market to the next level. To RSVP, email info@barnsteadfarmersmarket.club.
For more information, visit barnsteadfarmersmarket.club, email info@barnsteadfarmersmarket.club or call Chair Lori Mahar at 603-269-2329. The Barnstead Farmers Market is at 96 Maple St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.