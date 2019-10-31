LACONIA — “It was a beautiful, sunny day for a road race,” said Runaway Pumpkin Event Director Jennifer Beetle.
Neal Darmody of Bow shaved almost one minute off the 5K course record with a time of 15:38, a pace of 5:02 per mile. The top female finisher for the 5K was Corey Dowe of North Conway, and first place for the 10K race went to Andrew Wise of Denver, Colo. for the men, and Brittnay Grant of Port Townsend, Wash. for the women.
“This was Eastern’s first year as a presenting partner of the race and also participating, and the experience did not disappoint,” said Whitney Cloutier, Eastern Propane & Oil brand manager. “Eastern is committed to supporting the communities we serve and we are excited to partner on the event next year.”
Full race results and photos are available by visiting runawaypumpkin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.