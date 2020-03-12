GILFORD — Jeff Keyser grew up farming, and brought Joyce Keyser into it when they married 23 years ago. Jeff has been farm manager at Ramblin' Vewe Sheep Farm for 32 years, working first for Dick Persons who started the farm, and now for Ramblin’ Vewe Farm Trust, established by the Person family to keep the farm intact. Trustees take care of the trail system and help with feedings, and Jeff keeps the sheep, grows and sells hay, raises chickens and grows the garden. He also maintains all the vehicles and equipment. Jeff has also been active in the New Hampshire Farm Bureau and Belknap County 4-H.
Joyce has worked in most aspects of running the business. Also working at the First United Methodist Church, she opened Shepherd’s Hut Market in 2013, offering fresh farm eggs, lamb, handspun yarn, raw honey and maple syrup. She is a vendor at Gilford Farmer’s Market. She is also a vendor at local and regional fairs selling potholders, oven mitts, heating pads and other hand-sewn items. Selling out of the farm house in the winter, Joyce is looking foward to opening her store for Maple Month. “Every year we look forward to welcoming maple lovers to our farm for Maple weekend,” she said.
For Maple Weekend, the store will be open March 21-22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to visit the sugar shack and the lambs. The store will also be open Saturday, March 28. “The energy expended during this busy time of year with lambs being born and sap running is one of the busiest times,” Joyce said.
Ramblin’ Vewe Sheep Farm and Shepherd’s Hut Market are at 637-A Morrill St. For more information, call 603-393-4696.
