BRISTOL — The Pasquaney Garden Club, supporting area gardeners with plants and information for 50 years, will host their annual plant sale fundraiser on Saturday, June 13, 8 a.m.-noon, behind the Minot-Sleeper Library.
The sale format will be different this year. Club members and customers will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, and there will be no baked goods. Gardeners are busy potting varieties of favorite plants from their collections and from divisions of plants in the butterfly garden behind the library. Hardy, locally-grown plants have been favorites for local gardeners for many years.
Community planting is in progress, being carried out by volunteers from the club, Bristol Decorating Committee and Friends of the Library. Flowering beds and planters in Bristol and Newfound are maintained totally by volunteers. New volunteers are always welcome. Caretakers are needed for several barrel planters, town sign gardens and the butterfly garden. Gardening offers a way to exercise, relax, beautify surroundings and provide lasting benefit to wildlife and the environment. To volunteer, email Jane at jewhitenh@gmail.com.
The regular program schedule for Pasquaney Garden Club activities has been delayed, but the group hopes to be active during the rest of the spring, summer and fall. Members met via Zoom on May 14, and were able to plan, visit, and move forward with adjusted scheduling ideas.
