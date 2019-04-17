HOLDERNESS — This summer, the community will be able to see and hear dinosaurs in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. From July-September, five dinosaurs are coming to the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. These gigantic, animatronic creatures look, move and sound like the real thing.
New Hampshire Electric Co-op is the first corporate sponsor of Dinosaurs Alive!, an experience where visitors encounter the enormous Jurassic creatures along the woodland trails of the Science Center.
“This is going to be an amazing experience for dinosaur fans of all ages,” said NHEC President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Camerino. “We share the Science Center’s mission of promoting and protecting New Hampshire ecology and we’re proud to help bring Dinosaurs Alive! to New Hampshire.”
Dinosaurs Alive! will run from July to September. For further information, call 603-968-7194 or visit www.nhnature.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.