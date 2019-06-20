UNION — The first annual Moose Mountains Trail Race took place June 1 at Branch Hill Farm in Milton Mills, with an assortment of runners who tried out a new 10K course. The race organizing committee was pleased with the turnout of 26 participants for the first iteration of this fundraiser benefiting Moose Mountains Regional Greenways.
The first place male finisher was 24-year-old Cameron Cook of Dover, who finished with a time of 37:39. The top female winner was also from Dover, Deanna Ruland, at 54:15. Participants ranged in age from 16-30, with times up to 1:45:30.
Wolfeboro locals who ran the race include Julie Andrews, 55:17; Thomas Zotti, 59:09; Paul Haines, 1:05:51; and Kaylie Tek, 1:11:7.
Tek remarked that “the event was very well organized and the course was beautiful.”
MMRG Board Chair Nicole Csiszer volunteered at the race and expressed appreciation for the many people who helped out. She said, “There was a bunch of really good volunteers who showed up early and braved mosquitoes, wet grass and mud to help make the event run smoothly. Sarah Canney in particular did a great job overseeing the race and taking charge of the registration and timing.”
The Moose Mountains Trail Race was presented by Moose Mountains Regional Greenways in partnership with Branch Hill Farm. The route traversed conservation land owned by BHF. The event raised funds to create a continuous regional greenway, connecting existing pathways and developing new trail systems to increase recreational opportunities in the Moose Mountains region. Topo Athletics donated the winners’ athletic shoes prizes, Cabot Cheese, Darn Tough, Grandy Oats and LL Bean donated other prizes, and Trager Massage and the Pink House donated food items and ice cream certificates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.