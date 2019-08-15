NORTHFIELD — Andrew Lowe, 16, of Northfield, and Ken Cutting, Newfound Middle School Cross Country Coach from Alexandria, teamed up to tackle the Presidential Traverse in one day. The hike on Aug. 1 included Madison, Adams, Jefferson, Clay, Washington, Monroe, Franklin, Eisenhower, Pierce, Jackson, and Webster. The two hikers covered a 28.5-mile route with nearly 9,000 feet of elevation gain beginning on Route 2 in Randolph and ending on Route 302 in Crawford Notch. The traverse took 16 hours to complete. When Lowe and Cutting aren't running or hiking in the mountains, they participate in the Winter Wild series where competitors race up and down ski trails in the tri-state area. Racers are timed and may use microspikes, skis, snowboards, or snowshoes. Winter Wild races promote active lifestyles and healthy habits for all ages. School children are encouraged to participate in the "Let's Move Category" to earn money for college. Cutting's daughter Reese, 11, won a $1,000 scholarship for completing the most races during the series for 2019. For more information on how to participate, visit www.teamampactive.org
