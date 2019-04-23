FRANKLIN — Local Girl Scout volunteers participated in basic outdoor living skills training at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Ski Area the weekend of April 13-14, in order to help girls become more confident in their skills. These volunteers, both teachers and participants, are honored by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains this month during National Volunteer Recognition Month.
Getting girls outdoors is one of the four pillars of the Girl Scout program, along with life skills, entrepreneurship, and science, technology, engineering and math. Hiking, swimming, camping, kayaking, archery, horseback riding, and appreciation of nature are all part of the Girl Scout experience.
Sue Berry, outdoor facilitator and Girl Scout volunteer from Northfield, said, “One of the reasons I teach this training is to connect with each volunteer and help them be successful. We model that so they model it for their Girl Scouts.” Berry draws on her experience with camping and Girl Scouts to solve and prevent problems, such as when girls won’t quiet down and go to sleep.
Berry credits her strong history of training basic outdoor living skills to Deb Wyman, who taught at her last training. Announcing her retirement from outdoor trainings after many years, Wyman has trained thousands of volunteers and Girl Scouts. Berry said she thinks she and Wyman have taught the training in the Franklin area more than 45 times, with as many as 26 volunteers in each class.
“We recently updated out BOLS training materials to a new format,” said Karyn L. Martin, assistant director of facilities and outdoor program for Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, “and linked it to the Girl Scout outdoor badges and online training videos. It is the strong commitment to training volunteers and the knowledge of Deb Wyman and trainers like her that preserves the long and strong training history, and allows Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains to make sure our training is strong, consistent and relevant for volunteers. Deb ensures that we remember why Girl Scouts camp, the importance of the experience and what our Girl Scouts learn gain from it — leadership, problem solving, relationship building. Anyone can take girls camping; but Girl Scouts lets girls lead their experiences, create their own activities, and practice and follow through with plans even when the weather isn’t perfect or dinner gets a little burnt.”
To learn more or to volunteer, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.