HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will host Dave Duck Day on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The community is invited to celebrate Senior Naturalist Dave Erler’s 40th anniversary as a staff member. For 40 years, Erler, also known as “Dave Duck,” has inspired children and adults to explore the natural world around them.
Some of Erler’s favorite ways to experience nature are captured in his book, '50 Nature Activities for Kids.' Experience a sample of these activities throughout the day, led by volunteers. See a video starring Erler throughout the day. Pick up a copy of a signed book. The book signing will be from 1-2 p.m. at the Howling Coyote Gift Shop.
There will also be a reception at the Water Matters Pavilion from 5-6:30 p.m. to honor Erler's contributions to the Science Center. Share stories and honor him with a commendation from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu recognizing his commitment to education. RSVP for the reception to Mary Noyes at 603-968-7194, ext. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.