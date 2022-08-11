dinosaur

I took a sightseeing break from an intensive writer's workshop in Atlantic City, N.J., and discovered some cool dinosaurs at the Lumino Dino Safari at the Absecon Lighthouse. But my mission that weekend involved words, not reptiles.

It is my special joy to write about farm life for you each week. I get to share the wonder of calf birth and the sorrow and self-doubt when one of my animals dies. I want to be a better farmer, but I also want to be a better writer, so I spent last weekend with 24 other writers, the Ocean View Writing Getaway, run by Murphy Writing. Affiliated with Stockton University, this outfit cultivates and encourages writers. We met at the Atlantic City campus and stayed in college dorms.

Peter Murphy, an award-winning poet and founder of Murphy Writing, told us during the three-day workshop, "You think the work is done with your first draft, but it's more like giving birth. Hard work starts after the baby is born." He's right! In my case, a first draft is like the birth of a calf that needs to be bottle-fed or given antibiotics to survive. Even John Steinbeck didn't write perfect prose in the first draft. And I'm not John Steinbeck.

