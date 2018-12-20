CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village has received a $97,300 grant from the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program to support the preservation of Turning Mill Pond. The pond is a prominent feature of the museum’s 700-acre landscape and part of a system of ponds and dams that provided hydropower for the Shakers’ many industries. The village’s award is one of 42 projects across the state to receive a total of a total of $3.9 million in matching grants. Sixteen natural resource conservation projects will be supported by $2 million while 26 historic resource projects will receive $1.9 million.
The original 1817 stone dam at Turning Mill Pond was breached in 1980. In response, an earthen dam was built behind it in 1987, saving the original structure and preserving the pond. In 2010, this earthen dam was also breached during a severe storm. Upon inspection, the Dam Bureau at the Department of Environmental Services directed the village to either repair the earthen dam or drain the pond. The LCHIP grant will fund just under half the cost of the $200,000 dam repair project. The LCHIP grant comes little more than two months after the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance named the dam to its 'Seven to Save' list.
“Repair of the dam on Turning Mill Pond is our highest capital priority,” said Susan Bennett, executive director of Canterbury Shaker Village. “It’s the water source for the Village’s sprinkler and hydrant system as well as for the East Canterbury fire district. It is critical to preserving the Village’s 29 historic and modern buildings. We deeply appreciate LCHIP’s investment and are committed to raising the necessary matching funds from a variety of sources.”
Repairing the dam and preserving the pond also maintains wildlife habitat and provides visitors with scenic enjoyment. A footpath encircles the pond, and picnics can be enjoyed along its shoreline, just as they were by the Shakers.
Other LCHIP-funded historic resource grants will assist the Gale School in Belmont. Grant recipients are required to provide at least one matching dollar from another source for every dollar received from the state through LCHIP. This year, they will provide more than $3.70 for each state dollar.
For more information about Canterbury Shaker Village, visit shakers.org, or call 603-783-9511.
For more information about New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, visit lchip.org, or call 603-224-4113.
