HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a guided loop hike to the summit of East Rattlesnake on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. On this hike, participants will have the opportunity to create nature-inspired art while enjoying a view of the lake in full fall foliage. This hike is open to all ages. The loop is about 1.5 miles round-trip, and has some steep sections.
Hikers will meet at the SLA for brief introductions and carpool to the trailhead on Pine Hurst Road. The hike begins up the Col Trail, then to the Ridge Trail, and finally to the viewpoint on East Rattlesnake. Hikers will spend time at the viewpoint to create nature inspired-art through writing, painting, sketching, photography, or drawing.
The SLA requests that hikers wear weather and hiking appropriate shoes and clothing, bring any and all art media, water, and a snack if desired.
For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. Registration is required and will be capped at 12 participants.
