William P. Saber, 83

NEW HAMPTON — William Peter Saber, 83, of Main Street, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Laconia, with his immediate family close by.
William was born on September 5, 1939, in Lowell, Massachsetts, the son of William T. Saber and Bertha (Rynhart) Saber.
After his service in the United States Army as an engineer, he worked as a truck driver and construction worker. He owned and operated Saber Construction for many years until retirement. He enjoyed building and cruising in his classic cars with his family and K9 Molly. He was a lifelong dog lover.
William is survived by his loving wife Jean (Bjork) Saber; his daughter, Susanne M. Saber; his son, William P. Saber II and his wife Lisa M. Saber; his sisters, Karen and her husband Joe, and Nancy and her husband Brian; and his brother, Walter and his wife Carol; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, William is predeceased by his uncles, Walter, Frank, and Donald; and his aunts, Margaret, Evelyn, and Leona.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Humane Society or Animal Shelter.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
