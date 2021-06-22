LACONIA — Wendy Jo Hill, 55, a lifetime resident of New Hampshire, died unexpectedly due to a demon she couldn't fight anymore on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Laconia. She was born on April 19, 1966 in Franklin the daughter of Robert A. Sr. and Emily E. (Taylor) LaPlante.
She was a graduate of Winnisquam High School and was employed as a secretary with Precision Technology. Wendy was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption of St. Gabriel Parish in Tilton.
Wendy was predeceased by her father, Robert A. LaPlante Sr., who died on August 20, 2013. Her family includes her daughter, Cynthia L. Warren and her husband Christopher of Loudon; her son, Daniel Hill Jr. of Littleton; her grandchildren, Brycen Hill, Ethan Avery and Kiralee Warren; her sister, Ann E. Sydney and her husband Rob of Belmont; her three brothers, Robert A. LaPlante Jr. and his wife Terri of Franklin, Dwayne L. LaPlante and his wife Cathy of Tilton and Albert L. LaPlante and his wife Tracy of Laconia; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
According to Wendy's wishes there will be no calling hours or services held at this time.
Memorial contributions in memory of Wendy may be made to the Greater Tilton Family Resource Center, 5 Prospect St., Tilton, NH 03276 or to the Tilton Senior Center, 11 Grange Road, Tilton, NH 03276.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
