Walter H. Philbrick, 79, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 27, 2023, at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Walt was born on Dec. 1, 1943, in Berlin, the son of Earle D. and Katherine (Brown) Philbrick. He spent the first half of his life in Berlin. He was a graduate of the New Hampton School class of 1962 and also attended UNH.
He wore many hats while raising his family. He was employed with the U.S. Forest Service in Gorham. He was a salesman and then owner of B&G Fruit and Produce Company in Berlin. After selling the business he became a logger for R&L Lumber in Berlin. In 1981 he moved his family to Gilford and was a sales representative for Idlenot Dairy of North Springfield, Vermont and later H.P. Hood Dairy. Pre-retirement he was a sales representative for Munce’s Superior, Inc. of Gorham and Royco.
He was director and past co-president of the Nansen Ski Club in Berlin. Was a past director, vice president and president of the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association of Gilford. Was a member of the Pemi Fish & Game Club of Holderness, the Millsfield ATV Club, the Belknap Family Adventures ATV Club and the Milan Trail Huggers ATV Club.
Walt was happiest when outdoors. One of his favorite places was on Lang Road in Milan where he spent many trips snowmobiling and ATVing. He also looked forward to ice fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee and his hunting trips to Maine. You could always find him in his chair in the garage looking forward to friends and neighbors stopping by for a chat (especially his buddy Beck). He had the gift of gab and could find something to talk about with anyone.
Family members include his wife of 58 years, Lois (Duff) Philbrick; three children, Katherine Stone of Falmouth, Massachusetts, Cindy Avery and her husband David of Wolfeboro and Harry Philbrick of Denver, Colorado; two grandsons, Ryan Stone of Waterloo, Illinois, and Riley Stone of Denver, Colorado; and two granddaughters, Phoebe and Charlotte Philbrick of Denver. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Martha Cheek.
Walt requested no funeral services. (He also requested no obituary, but as usual we kids would only half listen.) A come-as-you-are celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association, 182 Lily Pond Road, Gilford, from 1 to 4 p.m. Our father wasn’t fancy in life and you don’t need to be fancy to come and celebrate with us.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to his friends and neighbors for their support and assistance during this difficult time. He truly appreciated all of you and couldn’t have asked for better neighbors. Also our thanks to the emergency room staff as well as the nursing staff on North 2 at Concord Hospital-Laconia for their caring and compassion during his final hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Walt’s name to the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association, P.O. Box 214, Laconia, NH 03247.
To share a memory, leave a condolence, or make an electronic donation to the Sportsmen’s Association, go to EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.