Wallace Smith, 91

GILFORD — Wallace "Wally" Smith, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his three children at Concord Hospital - Laconia, on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Wally was born on July 8, 1930 in Laconia, to Otis and Ruth (Breed) Smith, both of Laconia.
At 18 years of age he answered his country’s call to service and entered the U.S. Navy. He was quickly singled out for his abilities and recruited to become an aviator for the U.S. Marines. He earned his wings and was assigned to the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier and was sent to the Korean peninsula for combat missions.
Wallace was a highly decorated US Marine aviator and served in the Korean War in 1952. He achieved the rank of Captain and was the youngest commissioned U.S. Marine Aviator at that time.
He joined the U.S. Marine Fighter Squadron VMF-115 as 2nd Lieutenant and was quickly promoted to rank of Captain. He piloted the Grumman F9F-2 Panther which was the first jet aircraft the Marines flew. After completing his required 25 combat missions including the famous raid on the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, he volunteered for another full tour and flew a total of 55 combat missions.
After the war, Wally returned to New Hampshire and continued to serve his country in the reserves. While at UNH he was recruited by the CIA and moved to Langley, Virginia.
In 1960, Wally returned to NH and joined Lakes Region General Hospital in an administrative capacity. To further his career, whilst working at LRGH, he commuted to Yale University and earned his Master's Degree in hospital administration which allowed him to serve as President of that institution until his retirement in 1989. During his retirement years, he enjoyed classical music, photography and his love of world history.
Wallace is survived by his three children, Thomas A. Smith, Anne Smith Annis, and Kerry J. Smith; and five grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, 176 Academy Street, Laconia, with a Military Honor Guard salute.
The family of Wallace William Smith welcomes all stories, photos, and memories of his life. Send the memories to the Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home.
His children and family wish him clear skies and favorable winds on his next mission.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
